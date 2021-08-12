Food missing from fridge led to machete attack between Nashville roommates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said two people were arrested after they allegedly attacked their roommate over food missing out of the fridge.

According to police, officers responded to an assault at a home on Palmer Avenue Wednesday. Officials said David Curry, 45, reportedly confronted the victim about food taken out of the refrigerator. Curry is accused of punching the victim during an argument causing the victim to fall into a window before tripping and falling to the ground, reports stated.

Another roommate, Wanda Plumely, 46, reportedly heard the altercation before joining in. Police said Plumely hit the victim over the head with an oxygen tank while Curry held him in a chokehold.

Incident reports stated Curry attempted to gouge the victim’s eyes before grabbing a machete and threatening to chop the victim’s head off. Curry then hit the victim in the head with the machete, according to police reports.

Curry and Plumely were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their bonds were set at $5,000.

