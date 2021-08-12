Advertisement

Ga. kids' door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have charged 14 people with recruiting poor children from Atlanta to sell candy and food door-to-door in the city’s northern suburbs.

State Attorney General Chris Carr alleges it was a scheme to funnel money to a notorious Los Angeles-based street gang.

The Republican says the group set up a fake charity called Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. to fund its criminal enterprises.

The indictment makes no mention of how much money the candy sales raised.

The charges including human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity and money laundering.

Georgia Peach Youth Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

