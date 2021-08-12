Grainger County man arrested after riding with students on school bus, entering school

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young Grainger County man was arrested Tuesday after riding on a school bus with children and entering Grainger High School, officials with Grainger County schools announced Wednesday night.

The man reportedly stood by the side of the road with papers and a binder before being picked up by the driver of bus 44. The bus driver asked the man his name, and he told the driver his name was J. Purkey, officials said.

The bus stopped at Bean Station Elementary School where high school students were transferred to bus 34, according to the announcement. The bus then went to Grainger High School, where the man was dropped off at the bus entrance.

After entering the school, a teacher took the man into the office and alerted law enforcement, officials said.

The school went on a soft lockdown and the man was arrested.

WVLT News has reached out to law enforcement officials for more information, but they were not able to disclose anything at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.