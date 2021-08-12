Isolated storms develop until an end of the week batch of stronger storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The storms that are developing continue to be intense, but not widespread. We’ve had isolated strong to severe storms and that continues, but a batch of storms brings a potential for some stronger storms to move in late Friday. We’re also tracking the reach of bands of rain from now Tropical Depression Fred, and the cooler days ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog. Temperatures are closer to normal, with a low around 69 degrees. A spotty shower can pop-up, mainly in far Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky again this morning.

It’s a mostly clear to partly cloudy day, and that heat and humidity que up isolated downpours and storms to develop. Yet again, there’s plenty of fuel from this heat to create a stronger to severe storm. It’s a 20% coverage though, for those hoping for some rain. We’re topping out around 94 degrees, but it feels like it’s around 100.

Tonight becomes mostly clear, but some extra clouds arrive by the morning. These are the outer bands of clouds from Fred. The low will be around 72 degrees by the morning, with isolated rain and storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Late Friday storms can be strong to isolated severe. (WVLT)

Friday stays partly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms developing throughout the day. The high is around 92 degrees, but still feels like upper 90s. There is a batch of storms that moves in after sunset that could bring some stronger storms to the Plateau, Northeast Tennessee, and Southeastern Kentucky with a WVLT First Alert for part of our area. This takes us to a 40% coverage overnight.

Saturday looks to get back to scattered afternoon storms to develop. We’re hugging the 90 degree line. Sunday does come with some outer bands of rain from Fred, which is now looking at a 60% coverage and some heavier rain. This helps to cool down next week, with more scattered rain and storms Monday. We’re also monitoring the exact track of Fred across the Southeast, which could end up upping our rain chances Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated!

Tracking Fred's bands of rain. (WVLT)

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.