Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks

The Knox County Board of Education is discussing who has the authority to mandate masks in schools.
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas and Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeted students at Dogwood Elementary.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss who has the authority to mandate masks in schools. Throughout the meeting, public speakers and board members discussed their own opinions on whether or not COVID-19 guidelines should be mandated in schools.

The Board decided to vote on a movement that would establish whether or not county school leaders have the authority to mandate COVID-19 guidelines, including mask mandates.

The Board eventually did not pass the motion, meaning that Superintendent Bob Thomas does not have the authority to implement COVID-19 guidelines in accordance to the Centers for Disease Control.

LIVE: Knox County School Board on mask mandates

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

