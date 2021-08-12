Advertisement

Man accused of shooting and killing Dickson County deputy sentenced

A jury has reached a verdict on sentencing for Steven Wiggins, who was recently found guilty of murdering a Dickson County Sherriff’s deputy.
Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
(WKYT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steven Wiggins is sentenced to death for murdering a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to WSMV.

Steven Wiggins and Erika Castro-Miles both were charged in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker on May 30, 2018. Wiggins was found guilty on August 5.

According to an indictment obtained by WTVF, Sgt. Baker’s body camera revealed that the suspect fired at least five shots, one of which hit the deputy as he tried to take cover. While he was lying on the ground, authorities said Wiggins shot Baker five more times.

An autopsy revealed Baker suffered six gunshot wounds- two to his torso, one to his hand, and three to the left side of his head.

