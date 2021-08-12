Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center giving Dollywood tickets to donors

MEDIC said appointments are preferred but not required and can be made online.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will be giving away Dollywood tickets to all donors...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will be giving away Dollywood tickets to all donors next week.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will be giving away Dollywood tickets to all donors next week.

From August 16 to 20, all donors will receive a free pass to Dollywood as a part of the park’s ‘Everyday Heroes’ celebration. Passes will be given to each donor as supplies last.

Donors will receive a Dollywood ticket, tie-dye t-shirt, a $5 coupon for The Axe House and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors are also entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card.

MEDIC said appointments are preferred but not required and can be made online.

Individuals interested in donating can visit any of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Darrell Manning, 51
Knoxville man convicted after 2016 rape of woman he met through dating app

Latest News

Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
COVID-19 in Knox County: Active cases continue to rise
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced they are searching for fields...
Tennessee landowners can earn more than $3K to lease field for dove hunting season
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said two people were arrested after they...
Food missing from fridge led to machete attack between Nashville roommates
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
Tennessee State to offer $100 to vaccinated students