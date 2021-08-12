MEDIC Regional Blood Center giving Dollywood tickets to donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will be giving away Dollywood tickets to all donors next week.

From August 16 to 20, all donors will receive a free pass to Dollywood as a part of the park’s ‘Everyday Heroes’ celebration. Passes will be given to each donor as supplies last.

Donors will receive a Dollywood ticket, tie-dye t-shirt, a $5 coupon for The Axe House and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors are also entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card.

MEDIC said appointments are preferred but not required and can be made online.

Individuals interested in donating can visit any of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

