Multi-vehicle crash leaves one lane open on Highway 411

Highway 411 is down to one lane after a crash on the county line, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Only one lane is open on Highway 411 at the Sevier County line after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened on Highway 411 near Pebbles Road.

Officials recommend taking Burnett Station and Hinkle or Titsworth Springs to Keener to avoid the accident.

