Murfreesboro police searching for identity of armed bank robber
Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are looking to identify an armed bank robber that stole an unknown amount of money.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Thursday.
Police responded to Fifth Third Bank on 2927 South Rutherford Boulevard just after 10:45 a.m., according to MPD officials.
“A male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves,” officials said.
The suspect reportedly held a trach bag over the counter and demanded money while holding a handgun, according to the report. The suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
Police said the suspect left the bank in a dark grey Volkswagen four-door sedan, possibly a Jetta with shiny wheels and tinted windows.
MPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the robbery.
