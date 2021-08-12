Murfreesboro police searching for identity of armed bank robber

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Thursday.

Police responded to Fifth Third Bank on 2927 South Rutherford Boulevard just after 10:45 a.m., according to MPD officials.

“A male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves,” officials said.

The suspect reportedly held a trach bag over the counter and demanded money while holding a handgun, according to the report. The suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Police said the suspect left the bank in a dark grey Volkswagen four-door sedan, possibly a Jetta with shiny wheels and tinted windows.

MPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the robbery.

