Rural Metro Fire responds to single car collision

Rural Metro Fire responded to a single car crash Wednesday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a single car crash on Dry Gap Pike near Cunningham Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The car crashed into a tree and the driver was transported to a local hospital, according to Rural Metro officials.

“Please be careful on these narrow county roads,” Rural Metro Fire officials said. “There’s not much shoulder and the trees are very large and immovable.”

