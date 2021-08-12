Rural Metro Fire responds to single car collision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a single car crash on Dry Gap Pike near Cunningham Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The car crashed into a tree and the driver was transported to a local hospital, according to Rural Metro officials.

Single vehicle accident on Dry Gap Rd in North Knox County has that road down to 1 lane for another hour so the car can be cleared from the scene. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/fpwczyAWRO — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) August 12, 2021

“Please be careful on these narrow county roads,” Rural Metro Fire officials said. “There’s not much shoulder and the trees are very large and immovable.”

