Scooter’s Coffee to open first Knoxville location

The drive-thru coffee shop will be located at 10512 Kingston Pike.
Scooter’s Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scooter’s Coffee, announced a Knoxville location will soon open.

The drive-thru coffee shop will be located at 10512 Kingston Pike. The business will hot a grand opening ceremony on Friday, August 13 where e customers can earn 50 bonus Smiles when they pay with the Scooter’s mobile app.

“When Stacey and I moved here four years ago, we quickly realized there was a need for fast and friendly specialty coffee,” said Scooter’s Coffee owner and operator, Greg Greing. “We love the concept of Scooter’s and the importance the brand places on customer service. The love for the customer is placed at the top of the priorities, followed closely by a really great product. The Farragut and West Knox community has been so supportive already, and we are looking forward to getting to know our customers and building amazing relationships with our community.”

The business’s signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries and other breakfast options.

