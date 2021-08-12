Shopping program helps deliver groceries to seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The “SCHAS Out Shopping” program from Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service connects seniors with personal shoppers that deliver them groceries.

Director Tim Howell says federal funding through the CARES Act helps pays for delivery fees. Seniors can order the specific brands and sizes they want - and they only pay for the food - not the delivery. Helping people who are at home get access to the stuff they might not receive without the help.

“Our elderly folks are on limited income and rely on their social security checks. A lot of folks we serve their checks are between $800-$1000 and that barely pays rent and their electric bill. If they have other expenses to add that, it just doesn’t go very far,” said Howell. “Fresh food was not making the list for them. There is a very big need for people to have fresh food and to improve their diets and right now during the pandemic that has come to light more than ever I think, now the resources are more limited then before.”

Howell adds people who qualify as low income could receive an additional $50 voucher to cover their grocery costs.

“When people find out they can get those items, they’re beside themselves because it expands their diet and to be able to get eggs milks, fresh vegetables and fruit, and they get excited,” said Howell.

Those interested can contact them online through this form.

