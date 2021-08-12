Advertisement

Tennessee landowners can earn more than $3K to lease field for dove hunting season

The dove hunting season opens at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced they are searching for fields...
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced they are searching for fields to lease for the upcoming 2021 dove season.(ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced they are searching for fields to lease for the upcoming 2021 dove season.

The dove hunting season opens at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Landowners across the state can get paid up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting. To be eligible the fields must be available for a minimum, of three priority hunt dates in September.

In Tennessee, an estimated 17,000 hunters harvest approximately 250,000 mourning doves each year. The TWRA’s leased dove program began in the late 1980s.

The hunting access rate paid to landowners for fall leased fields may be up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres. Fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $15 per acre. Interested landowners must sign up their fields in August.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field should contact TWRA at 423-587-7037 or 800-332-0900. Offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Darrell Manning, 51
Knoxville man convicted after 2016 rape of woman he met through dating app

Latest News

Health officials warn the community about COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
COVID-19 in Knox County: Active cases continue to rise
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said two people were arrested after they...
Food missing from fridge led to machete attack between Nashville roommates
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it will be giving away Dollywood tickets to all donors...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center giving Dollywood tickets to donors
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
Tennessee State to offer $100 to vaccinated students