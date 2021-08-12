Tennessee landowners can earn more than $3K to lease field for dove hunting season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced they are searching for fields to lease for the upcoming 2021 dove season.

The dove hunting season opens at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Landowners across the state can get paid up to $3,600 for providing a dove field for public hunting. To be eligible the fields must be available for a minimum, of three priority hunt dates in September.

In Tennessee, an estimated 17,000 hunters harvest approximately 250,000 mourning doves each year. The TWRA’s leased dove program began in the late 1980s.

The hunting access rate paid to landowners for fall leased fields may be up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres. Fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $15 per acre. Interested landowners must sign up their fields in August.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field should contact TWRA at 423-587-7037 or 800-332-0900. Offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

