Tennessee, Pitt to honor coaching legend with Johnny Majors Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced its week two matchup against Pittsburgh will be designated as the Johnny Majors Classic.

The game will honor the late legendary head coach and player. The matchup is the first between the two teams since 1983. In-game festivities will take place to celebrate Majors’ legacy. Johnny Majors Classic apparel will also be available for purchase.

Paying tribute to a Tennessee legend.



Our Sept. 11 meeting with @Pitt_FB will be designated as the 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜. — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 11, 2021

“Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium’s centennial,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “I appreciate Pittsburgh’s partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors’ hall of fame legacy.”

Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of Coach Johnny Majors,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That’s his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be part of it. We look forward to being with the Majors family when we visit in September.”

The teams will meet again on September 10, 2022, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Majors served as the head coach of Tennessee, his alma mater, from 1977-92. During his time at UT, Majors produced a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons of coaching. Majors starred for the Volunteers from 1954-56. His No. 45 was retired by his alma mater in 2012—one of only eight to earn that distinction.

He earned both SEC Player of the Year honors and All-SEC selection at tailback twice, in 1955 and 1956. A unanimous All-American in 1956, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy balloting after leading the Vols to a 10-1 record, an appearance in the Sugar Bowl and a No. 2 final ranking.

He was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

He also served two tenures as head coach at Pittsburgh from 1972-76 and 1993-96.

As a coach, Majors earned the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award, the AFCA Coach of the Year Award, the Sporting News College Football Coach of the Year Award and an SEC Coach of the Year Award.

Majors passed away in Knoxville on June 3, 2020, at the age of 85.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.