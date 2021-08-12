Advertisement

Tennessee State to offer $100 to vaccinated students

Tennessee is among the handful of states that has banned public colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University officials say enrolled students can receive $100 if they can show they’re fully vaccinated.

University officials announced this week that students who get vaccinated through one of the campus vaccination sites will also receive a $100 gift card. In addition, vaccinated students living in on-campus housing will be eligible for an additional $50 gift card.

The gift cards are available until Aug. 27.

“We are currently evaluating possible incentives for employees, and will provide follow-up information soon,” President Glenda Glover said in a letter detailing the new incentives for students.

The university will be fully operational for the fall semester and expects its largest freshman class in five years. Students are moving in this week.

