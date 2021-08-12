Tennessee surpasses 50K active COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has surpassed 50,000 active COVID-19 cases statewide, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The health department reported 51,372 total active cases with more than 4,000 new cases reported on Wednesday, August 11. Active cases increased more than 3 percent (1,521) from Tuesday, August 10 to Wednesday, August 11.

Statewide, hospitalizations increased by 104 from Tuesday to Wednesday with total hospitalizations at 2,017. One week ago, on Thursday, August 5, there were 1,490 hospitalizations in the state. Of those, 597 are in the ICU and 315 on ventilators. Patients on ventilators increased from 234 on August 5.

According to the health department, there are currently 49 children hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 27 one week ago on August 5. Fourteen of those children are currently in the ICU with five on ventilators.

Tennessee reported seven new deaths Wednesday, bringing the weekly total to 48.

Vaccinations in the state increased by 8,255 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.