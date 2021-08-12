Advertisement

Tracking Fred’s tropical impact on our local forecast

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is forecasting some serious heat until the end of the weekend.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drought has expanded into other parts of East Tennessee – no surprise, right? That drought in Blount and Knox County comes DESPITE some getting 4-6″ of rain in the last week, alone!

More heat and humidity continue through Saturday, but cooler weather and more cloud-cover are here because of Fred next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s toasty out there! Almost everyone in Tennessee is in the 90s. Unlike recent days, rain is a *lot* more limited. There are some storms in the Cumberland Mountains, plus in the highest Smoky Mountains.

Clouds are denser Friday and the afternoon rumbles of thunder are right back. We’re still in the lower 90s, though, so we’re steamy! We’re *almost* to the typical number of 90 degree days for an entire year! The rain starts in the Plateau Counties, then splits the map by beginning anew in the mountains. By late in the evening, rain tries to arrive in our northwestern counties. Right now, it’s weakening, but Heather and Ben are monitoring it to keep you aware!

More rain is here Saturday, off-and-on during a toasty afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend (still hot though). We bumped up the rain chances Sunday, though it is a close call. Onto Monday, when we start watching the clouds in earnest – from Fred! The best rain chances from Fred (in a far weakened state) are late Sunday, Monday into Tuesday. The most likely locations for Fred’s heavier rain: that’d be in the mountains.

Still, weather maps are pulling a little more rain into the east side of the Tennessee River Valley. By Wednesday, while we’re still cooler, rain from ‘Fred’ leaves. More sun and lower rain chances are back towards the end of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked

Latest News

Drought has expanded into other parts of East Tennessee – no surprise, right? That drought in...
More tropical moisture from Fred coming soon
Steamy with isolated storms today
Isolated storms develop until an end of the week batch of stronger storms
Ed spotted several shooting stars in Blount County. The classic Perseid showers peak this week.
Fewer storms Thursday but then Fred’s clouds get here
Fewer storms Thursday but that won't last for long
Fewer storms Thursday but that won't last for long