Tracking Fred’s tropical impact on our local forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drought has expanded into other parts of East Tennessee – no surprise, right? That drought in Blount and Knox County comes DESPITE some getting 4-6″ of rain in the last week, alone!

More heat and humidity continue through Saturday, but cooler weather and more cloud-cover are here because of Fred next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s toasty out there! Almost everyone in Tennessee is in the 90s. Unlike recent days, rain is a *lot* more limited. There are some storms in the Cumberland Mountains, plus in the highest Smoky Mountains.

Clouds are denser Friday and the afternoon rumbles of thunder are right back. We’re still in the lower 90s, though, so we’re steamy! We’re *almost* to the typical number of 90 degree days for an entire year! The rain starts in the Plateau Counties, then splits the map by beginning anew in the mountains. By late in the evening, rain tries to arrive in our northwestern counties. Right now, it’s weakening, but Heather and Ben are monitoring it to keep you aware!

More rain is here Saturday, off-and-on during a toasty afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend (still hot though). We bumped up the rain chances Sunday, though it is a close call. Onto Monday, when we start watching the clouds in earnest – from Fred! The best rain chances from Fred (in a far weakened state) are late Sunday, Monday into Tuesday. The most likely locations for Fred’s heavier rain: that’d be in the mountains.

Still, weather maps are pulling a little more rain into the east side of the Tennessee River Valley. By Wednesday, while we’re still cooler, rain from ‘Fred’ leaves. More sun and lower rain chances are back towards the end of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.