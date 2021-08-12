University of Tennessee to host vaccination clinic at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee will host a vaccination clinic at Neyland Stadium on August 18.

The event will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and participants will receive the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is only open to those 18-years of age or older.

Individuals who have received their first dose on or before July 21 are also eligible for the clinic. People who receive their first dose at the clinic will need to receive their second dose on or after September 15. Those individuals will be offered the opportunity to schedule their second dose at the UT Student Health Center.

All attendees must bring the following:

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, if you have already received one;

Proof of Age (e.g. Driver’s License or Passport);

Completed consent form. A fillable pdf will be emailed to you prior to your appointment.

Insurance card, if applicable. If you are a Medicare participant, please bring your red, white, and blue card. Insurance is not required to attend.

Attendees are instructed to enter through Gate 21. Free parking will be available at the Vol Hall Garage.

Officials said participants have the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Neyland Stadium and participate in fun activities at the event.

