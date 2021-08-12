Advertisement

Upcoming closures on Northshore Drive in Knox Co.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the impacted areas while crews are working.
Beginning Monday, August 16, Northshore Drive will have nightly lane closures to allow for...
Beginning Monday, August 16, Northshore Drive will have nightly lane closures to allow for resurfacing operations.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced upcoming closures on Northshore Drive in Knox County.

Beginning Monday, August 16, Northshore Drive will have nightly lane closures to allow for resurfacing operations.

Lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be no lane closures on Sunday evenings, according to TDOT. All work is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the impacted areas while crews are working.

