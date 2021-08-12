UScellular hosting a free drive-in movie at Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UScellular announced plans to host a free drive-in movie in Knoxville at Chilhowee Park.

The “Movie Under the Stars” event is set to take place on August 13-14. Shrek 2 will begin at dusk. Pre-movie activities will begin at 7 p.m. including games and local trivia.

The lot will open at 5:30 p.m., and parking spots will be strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances. Audio will be enabled through each car’s FM radio, and on-site attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots.

The drive-in will be open to 90 vehicles free of charge each night.

Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass online. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to free entry, UScellular will provide each vehicle with movie snacks.

“The popularity of drive-in movies grew during the pandemic, evoking a sense of nostalgia while bringing friends and family together,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in East Tennessee. “As longtime members of the Knoxville community, we wanted to bring that experience here, and we are excited to provide a free night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

