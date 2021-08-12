Advertisement

UScellular hosting a free drive-in movie at Chilhowee Park

The drive-in will be open to 90 vehicles free of charge each night.
Chilhowee Park
Chilhowee Park(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UScellular announced plans to host a free drive-in movie in Knoxville at Chilhowee Park.

The “Movie Under the Stars” event is set to take place on August 13-14. Shrek 2 will begin at dusk. Pre-movie activities will begin at 7 p.m. including games and local trivia.

The lot will open at 5:30 p.m., and parking spots will be strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances. Audio will be enabled through each car’s FM radio, and on-site attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots.

The drive-in will be open to 90 vehicles free of charge each night.

Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass online. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to free entry, UScellular will provide each vehicle with movie snacks.

“The popularity of drive-in movies grew during the pandemic, evoking a sense of nostalgia while bringing friends and family together,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in East Tennessee. “As longtime members of the Knoxville community, we wanted to bring that experience here, and we are excited to provide a free night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Darrell Manning, 51
Knoxville man convicted after 2016 rape of woman he met through dating app

Latest News

UT Campus
University of Tennessee to host vaccination clinic at Neyland Stadium
United Way of Greater Knoxville
Black-led nonprofits to benefit from United Way in hopes to end gun violence
The four-story, 136,000 sq. ft. building will accommodate more than 750 employees. It is...
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers
Dollywood constructing housing for seasonal workers