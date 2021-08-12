UTMC will start delaying “select non-essential surgeries”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center will start delaying “select non-essential surgeries,” starting Monday, August 16, according to officials with the hospital.

“All patients affected will be notified,” said Stacey Whitt, a spokesperson for UTMC. “After two weeks they will re-evaluate the procedures.”

Not all non-essential surgeries will be canceled, only select ones.

