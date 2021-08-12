Vols Ready for First Fall Scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the first scrimmage of the preseason looming, the Tennessee Volunteers took Haslam Field for the seventh practice of preseason camp on Wednesday.

Wide Receivers coach Kodi Burns took the podium to discuss building a deep room of playmakers.”We play different than anybody else in the country,” Burns started, discussing the offensive scheme. “We play up-tempo, we play fast, and at any position you want to be as deep as you can be… We would like to be two, even three-deep if possible… you’re in an SEC schedule. It’s rough right? It’s a big boy league.”A few Vols receivers come from a quarterbacking background, which includes coach Burns who played quarterback for Auburn for two years before becoming a receiver.

Burns feels that knowledge will only help his group develop.”It does help you because you do have to see the game from a different perspective… That’s why you see Jimmy Calloway really taking big strides.”Building depth may be a point of emphasis, but the competition among receivers for the starting role continues to help everyone’s’ growth.”The good thing about us is it’s a healthy competition. We understand that we’re trying to make Tennessee better. We want to go out and push each other every single day, so it is really good to actually have two or three deep to where you don’t get complacent.”

The full video from Burn’s post-practice press conference can be seen below. Thursday’s scrimmage will be closed to the public.

