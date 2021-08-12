Advertisement

Vols Ready for First Fall Scrimmage

Tennessee took to Haslam Field for the seventh practice of preseason camp on Wednesday
Haslam Field UT Campus
Haslam Field UT Campus(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the first scrimmage of the preseason looming, the Tennessee Volunteers took Haslam Field for the seventh practice of preseason camp on Wednesday.

Wide Receivers coach Kodi Burns took the podium to discuss building a deep room of playmakers.”We play different than anybody else in the country,” Burns started, discussing the offensive scheme. “We play up-tempo, we play fast, and at any position you want to be as deep as you can be… We would like to be two, even three-deep if possible… you’re in an SEC schedule. It’s rough right? It’s a big boy league.”A few Vols receivers come from a quarterbacking background, which includes coach Burns who played quarterback for Auburn for two years before becoming a receiver.

Burns feels that knowledge will only help his group develop.”It does help you because you do have to see the game from a different perspective… That’s why you see Jimmy Calloway really taking big strides.”Building depth may be a point of emphasis, but the competition among receivers for the starting role continues to help everyone’s’ growth.”The good thing about us is it’s a healthy competition. We understand that we’re trying to make Tennessee better. We want to go out and push each other every single day, so it is really good to actually have two or three deep to where you don’t get complacent.”

The full video from Burn’s post-practice press conference can be seen below. Thursday’s scrimmage will be closed to the public.

Wide Receivers coach Kodi Burns

Single-game tickets, mini-plans and season tickets are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Health Department released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon.
Only 5 ICU beds available across all regional hospitals
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

Latest News

‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks
Ed spotted several shooting stars in Blount County. The classic Perseid showers peak this week.
Fewer storms Thursday but then Fred’s clouds get here
Grainger County man arrested after riding with students on school bus, entering school