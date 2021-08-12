Advertisement

‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked

Protests in Franklin, Tennessee against a school mask mandate led protestors to threaten those wearing masks.
(WCJB)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Franklin, Tennessee school district recently reinstated a mask mandate for elementary students, sparking protests from those against masks, CBS News reports. Some protestors yelled at and heckled those wearing masks outside a meeting about the measure.

The Williamson County Board of Education approved the mask mandate Tuesday in a special session. It will run from Thursday until at least Sept. 12, according to district officials. People against the mandate gathered outside chanting “we will not comply.”

One video posted to Twitter showed a man screaming at a masked person on their way to their car saying, “We know who you are.” The same person later said, “You’ll never be allowed in public again.”

“You can leave freely, but we will find you,” another man said.

Executive director of communications for the school Carol Birdsong said in a statement Wednesday that “there’s no excuse for incivility.”

“Our families and staff represent a wide variety of thoughts and beliefs, and it is important in our district that all families and staff have the opportunity to be represented and respected,” the statement said.

Tennessee is currently seeing a spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and ICU beds are reaching capacity both statewide and in East Tennessee, according to state and county health departments.

Here in Knox County, the Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to deny Superintendent Bob Thomas the power to implement mask mandates.

