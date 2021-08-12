Advertisement

Woman hopes her mother’s death will encourage others to get vaccinated

By Natasha Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman dealing with the loss of her mother to COVID-19 is hoping her story will encourage others to get the vaccine.

“I felt her heart stop and one tear fell from her eye. We think it was just a tear of relief, a thank you, for letting her go,” Katelyn Palmer said.

WVUE reported that Palmer was certain she’d never get the COVID-19 vaccine until the unimaginable happened.

“This virus just eats at you,” Palmer said.

Her mom, Jane, a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, was 52 years old and in good health when she, Palmer, and other members of their family contracted COVID-19 in January.

“Our whole house ended up catching it, and she got it way worse than we did,” Palmer said.

Palmer said her mom kept complaining about not being able to breathe.

“By 6:30 the next morning, we called an ambulance to bring her to the hospital. She just couldn’t breathe,” Palmer said.

Once at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, COVID-19 restrictions prevented family members from visiting her.

About a week later, Palmer said she received a text from her mom that said, “They’re moving me to the ICU. I’m sorry. I just can’t breathe. I will text you later. I love you.”

Just before her mom was put on a vent, the hospital FaceTimed Palmer, letting her 4-year-old granddaughter see Jane.

“She was like, ‘What’s on Grans face?’ I had to tell her it was a scuba mask, because what do you tell a 4-year-old? My mom [made a heart symbol with her hands]. That was the last thing she told my little girl. It’s just terrible,” Palmer said.

Jane spent weeks on and off the ventilator, and then back on again.

Eventually, staff allowed Palmer to see her mother.

Palmer said she made the very tough decision to sign a “do not resuscitate” order.

“It was the hardest decision I ever had to make, but I had to. I had to get her off that vent. If she wasn’t going to get herself off that vent, I had to be the one to let her go,” Palmer said.

Days later, her mom’s vitals began to decline.

“We said goodbye to her one more time. We held her hand. I put my hand over her heart, and we were right there when she slipped away,” Palmer said.

In the months after her mom died, Palmer still grappled with the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She talked to healthcare professionals and continued to think about what her mom would have done.

“If you can maybe prevent that with a vaccine, why wouldn’t you get it? I know that if it was available like it is now, back then, she would have been the first one in line,” Palmer said.

Palmer received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week and now hopes her story will encourage others to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
This screenshot taken from video captured in the area shows the crowd gathered near Minnesota...
Knoxville police release photo of scene before fatal shooting of Austin-East student
Bullet holes in the wall of Denitra Cash's home
“I would have been shot in the head,” Woman shares close encounter with bullets Sunday morning
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
Sixth Austin-East Magnet High School student shot, killed in Knoxville
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Grainger County man arrested after riding with students on school bus, entering school
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - are ending on...
Shopping program helps deliver groceries to seniors
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns
More than half the country is under heat advisories as fires rage in the west and a tropical...
Wild weather: Dangerous heat and severe storms