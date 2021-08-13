Advertisement

2 Tennessee State pre-med majors receive full scholarships

Tennessee State University / (TSU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A couple of Tennessee State University pre-med majors have been awarded full scholarships that will also cover their medical school costs, the university said.

Camille Haskins of King George, Virginia, and George Pickens IV of Miami learned this week of the scholarships provided by global medical products company Baxter International Inc.

Baxter announced last month that Tennessee State and Meharry Medical College were among three historically black colleges and universities that would receive support for Black students pursuing health and science degrees.

Tennessee State and Meharry previously announced an accelerated pipeline program focused on preparing African American doctors and dentists to provide care to underserved communities. The initiative is named for Tennessee State alumnus and cardiac surgeon Dr. Levi Watkins Jr., who holds an honorary degree from Meharry.

