Advertisement

2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says

Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.(Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program, KHNL reported.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport, the AG’s office said. Investigators found they were allegedly in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Investigators were following up on a tip from a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.

The travelers — identified as Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung — were charged and arraigned Wednesday morning.

“Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“Along those lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

Additional details were not provided.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked
child tax credit
August child tax credit payments coming early
President Joe Biden
“This isn’t about politics,” President Biden addresses Tenn. mask protestors
Knox County BOE denies power to Superintendent
Knox County Board of Education denies Superintendent power to mandate masks

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Knox Co. Health Department resumes COVID data update
Amy Weirich (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
Prosecutor recuses herself in probe of Tennessee shooting
Tennessee State University / (TSU)
2 Tennessee State pre-med majors receive full scholarships
Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.
Kentucky offers travel incentives for vaccinations