Before ‘Respect’ hit the big screen, music icon hit the road with East Tennessee man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oscar-award winner Jennifer Hudson is set to portray music icon Aretha Franklin in the movie ‘Respect,’ which was released in theaters Friday. The film follows Franklin’s journey to becoming the “Queen of Soul.” Before the movie hit the big screen, the star hit the road with Loudon County man Jerry Ragle in 2007.

“She treated me like one of her own,” Ragle said.

He was working with a Nashville bus company when he got the call to drive Franklin across the country.

“We get on the road, and about 30 minutes, she says, ‘Jerry- take me to Mickey D’s,” Ragle said.

He has stories for days to share, from how he took Franklin to Beale Street for the first time to how he managed to get her home safe in 14-inch snow while in New York. The singer was notorious for not flying, so a bus was how she made it to concerts.

“She said, ‘Jerry, anybody that can get me home through that (the snow) safe, can drive me anytime. She said, ‘Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! And, this is Mrs. Aretha franklin...chanting my name,” Ragle said.

His driving lead him to a list of other big names from Greta Van Susteren, Mitt Romney, former president Donald Trump and the artist formally known as Prince.

“He was unreal,” Ragle said. “You respect them, but you can have fun with them. Then, they respect you because your life is in their hands. When you’re going 85 miles an hour and you have secret service around you-- you’re hurt or dead.”

He eventually parked the bus in 2017 but still found his way to showbiz, now running and owning the Historic Loudon Theatre with his wife. They put a lot of money and time into revamping and reopening the 100 year old building.

“I’ve tried to keep it to where you can walk in and tell it’s a historic building and I want to keep it that way,” Ragle said.

Visitors can hear Franklin’s tunes and a host of other genres from new and local artists every Saturday night at the theatre.

