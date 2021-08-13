Census: Tennessee sees big growth in, around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows areas in and around Nashville saw a population boom over the last decade, while the greater Memphis region saw low or no growth, or lost people.

The updated information released Thursday sets the stage for state lawmakers to work on new political maps for themselves and Tennessee’s members of the U.S. House. Republicans hold supermajorities in the Legislature and have a 7-2 advantage in U.S. House seats in the state.

The state grew by 8.9% from 2010 to 2020. That includes 20.9% growth in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area that registered as the 19th-highest rate nationally.

