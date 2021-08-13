Childhelp hosting their first “Surf & Turf Tailgate”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -For decades, Childhelp has helped children and foster families.

Instead of their usual oyster fest, this year, Childhelp will host a Surf and Turf Tailgate fundraiser.

Childhelp helps children recover spiritually, mentally, and physically from abuse, while also providing mental health services, therapy, forensic interviews, and addresses medical needs.

Stephanie Erb, Childhelp’s annual gift officer said since the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for mental health services with children has increased significantly, with 57 children now waiting for therapy.

“The waitlist is significant and the kids that are in our program.. there’s a significant need. The need is more trauma-based and so it’s a challenge to get the counseling and therapy that they need because it’s not a quick turn. It’s months and months of therapy,” said Erb.

Childhelp also trains, certifies, and supports families looking to foster children.

Mother of nine, Tina Greer said she adopted three of her boys through Childhelp and their resources.

She’s is thankful for them helping to completing her family and helping her boys to have a better life.

“They had been moved from their biological parents, and to say it was traumatic was probably an understatement,” shared Greer when asked about her first two sons she adopted from through Childhelp.

The family fun Surf & Turf event will be held on September 17th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the World’s Fair Park.

