Concert to benefit East Tennessee law enforcement

Slimfest returns to Blount County.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Slimfest is returning to Blount County after a year off because of COVID-19.

Slimfest is the brainchild of Steve “Slim” Stilts.

In 2006, Stilts wanted to celebrate his 50th birthday but wanted it to be more than just a party. He started Slimfest which is a concert where the benefits from the event go to law enforcement and shop with a cop.

”Every year it’s been for shop with a cop, this year I decided to also incorporate to give back to local law enforcement and what they do every day. They leave their families to protect us and I just wanted to reach out,” said Stilts.

The concert starts Saturday at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of New Midland Plaza.

