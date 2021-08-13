Advertisement

Crash blocks McGuire Road in New Market

A car crash blocks McGuire Road in New Market.
Car crash in New Market
Car crash in New Market(Lakeway Central FD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car crash is blocking McGuire Road in New Market, according to officials with the Lakeway Central Fire Department.

The wreck is in the 900 block of McGuire Road and involves injuries, according to officials.

The New Market Fire Department is also on scene.

Officials warn to take an alternate route.

