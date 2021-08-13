Crimeaholics Podcast hopes to help unsolved and missing person cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kenzi Durbin is one of two hosts of the podcast Crimeaholics. She recently moved back to East Tennessee and wants to help bring awareness to unsolved and missing person cases in the area on their podcast.

Their podcast has a “Missing Monday” segment where they focus on a missing person case every Monday. She states in each segment that there are around 90,000 people missing in the United States at any given time.

She recently did a podcast on the disappearance of Summer Wells.

”I reached out to people close to Summer and had the opportunity to talk to them,” said Durbin.

She says she hopes to update the podcast if there are more developments in the case.

The podcast has had more than half a million downloads in the first year. Durbin hopes to help families in the area.

“We will do everything we can to keep your family and your loved ones’ name out there and we will hopefully one day lead to your loved one being found and giving your family justice,” Durbin.

You can stream her podcast on Apple Music, Spotify, and iHeart radio.

