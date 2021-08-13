Demand increases once again for custom masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Creation of custom cloth masks is once again providing a way for some West Knoxville moms to help their families make ends meet.

The surge in COVID-19 cases throughout East Tennessee and the nation is prompting a renewed interest in purchasing masks from people stitching them here.

“I’m getting a sense that orders are starting to pick back up now with kids going back to school. It’s all over the place. Because my masks weren’t just local. I shipped all over the United States,” Carlene Steenekamp of The Studio near Lovell Road said.

Stay-at-home mom Rena Huff said, “I had a friend, she’s like you’re about to get a lot of orders because everyone...” Her mother, Leah Chancey continued, “the mandate is back,” meaning mandates in other communities in Florida where the family still has connections since relocating to East Tennessee.

Both Steenekamp and Huff are stocked with a wide assortment of fabrics to use when taking custom orders for masks in adult and child sizes. Huff sells online via The Masked Mama Boutique. Steenekamp has an online presence for The Studio as well as a brick and mortar location.

Both entrepreneurs think the start of school is also affecting their business.

Steenekamp said she just received a repeat order from a parent whose child had worn her cloth masks during the past school year. Huff is noticing more interest from parents where schools have mask mandates.

“The variety of patterns is popular with kids and adults,” Huff said.

Huff helped a mother of a preschool child find a pattern that her child would wear because it was fun. Huff said her mother, Leah Chancey, taught her to sew earlier in the pandemic. Chancey said she’s proud of her daughter and of the quality of the cotton masks they create.

Steenekamp said she has enjoyed meeting the custom needs of teens and adults who want particular styles, as well. Now, this side business that she never thought would take up so much of her time is picking up again for fall.

“Something told me not to break down my little mask-making studio here,” Steenekamp said of the modern and ultra-organized space full of sewing supplies. As for wearing masks, “And I hate that we have to wear them. But as long as we do, I’ll make them and provide them.”

