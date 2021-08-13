Deputies at the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains Friday afternoon.
Deputies with the JCSO Special Operations Response Team have responded to the scene. The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way.
Residents are advised to stay away from this area. Officials said this is an active scene.
This is a developing story.
