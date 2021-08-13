Deputies at the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the JCSO Special Operations Response Team have responded to the scene. The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way.

Residents are advised to stay away from this area. Officials said this is an active scene.

STAND OFF IN STRAWBERRY PLAINS Patrol Deputies and Deputies assigned to Special Operations Response Team are on scene... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, August 13, 2021

This is a developing story.

