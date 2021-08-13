Advertisement

Deputies at the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains

Residents are advised to stay away from this area.
The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way. Residents are advised to stay away from this area.
The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way. Residents are advised to stay away from this area.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a standoff in Strawberry Plains Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the JCSO Special Operations Response Team have responded to the scene. The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way.

Residents are advised to stay away from this area. Officials said this is an active scene.

STAND OFF IN STRAWBERRY PLAINS Patrol Deputies and Deputies assigned to Special Operations Response Team are on scene...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, August 13, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
child tax credit
August child tax credit payments coming early
‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked
President Joe Biden
“This isn’t about politics,” President Biden addresses Tenn. mask protestors
Kingston Pike Crash
Fatal officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike

Latest News

Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige
The alligator was transported to a local zoo, according to TWRA.
TWRA warns people not to dump unwanted pets after alligator found in pond
(Source: pexels.com)
Patients triaged in lobby as Anderson Co. hospitals fill up
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Census: Tennessee sees big growth in, around Nashville