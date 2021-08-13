From drought to tropical rain, big changes move in starting this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many in East Tennessee are facing a rainfall deficit, and now the official drought monitor includes most of Knox County and some of Blount County, joining Grainger County. The problem is that some of our area has had plenty of rain lately, so this forecast comes with good and bad reactions.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A mostly clear sky helps to create areas of fog on this mild morning, with lows around 70 degrees. A few more clouds are headed our way, increasing around sunrise.

Layers of clouds are increasing today, but for now it’s still a trend for pop-ups. We have a 40% coverage of our area with scattered rain and storms. Isolated stronger storms are possible on the Plateau to right at the Tennessee, Kentucky line, with a First Alert through the early overnight hours. We’re topping out around 92 degrees, but the humidity alone makes it feel like the upper 90s.

Scattered storms continue this evening through tonight, because a few storms are dropping in from the Northwest. We’ll drop to around 73 degrees by Saturday morning, with a few storms left for the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday continues with scattered rain and storms developing, and some more arrive late in the evening to early overnight moving up from the South. Saturday’s high is still around 90 and feels hotter in the steamy air, but more clouds do help to block out some of that hot sunshine.

Tropical rains move up from the south on into next week, as we track Fred. The outer bands increase Sunday, proving more rain and some storms. We’ll have scattered storms Monday, and then the eye of that storm and the heaviest rain moves across the Southeast Tuesday to Wednesday. As of now, we’re in the potential track for some of that heavier rainfall to hit the Valley to the Smoky Mountains. This could lead to some flash flooding rains, but we’ll continue to monitor that exact track and let you know if need to add a First Alert.

