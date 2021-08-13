East Tenn. man arrested after threatening restaurant employees with knife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an Applebee’s employee.

According to police, officers responded to the Applebee’s on North Roan after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening employees.

When police arrived on the scene they found Joseph Andrews at the entrance of the restaurant. Police said Andrews reportedly threatened employees with a knife.

Andrews was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Andrews is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

