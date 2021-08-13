Advertisement

East Tenn. man arrested after threatening restaurant employees with knife

Andrews is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.
According to police, officers responded to the Applebee’s on North Roan after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening employees.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an Applebee’s employee.

When police arrived on the scene they found Joseph Andrews at the entrance of the restaurant. Police said Andrews reportedly threatened employees with a knife.

Andrews was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

