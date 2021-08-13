Advertisement

Fight between Loudon County neighbors turns fatal

A shooting in Loudon County leaves one dead Thursday afternoon.
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County Sheriff's Office(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Deputies responded to a person being shot on Pond Creek Road on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found 84-year-old, Robert Blanton, dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies took 62-year-old, Tony James, in for questioning, according to officials.

“This is a tragic and senseless outcome to a very avoidable situation and our detectives are working diligently to examine all of the evidence available to us to determine why this happened.”, said Sheriff Tim Guider. “All of the evidence and findings will be presented to Attorney General Russ Johnson’s Office for their review. At this time, this is a very active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.” said Guider.

This is an ongoing investigation.

