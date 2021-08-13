Gov. Lee declares Aug. 18 as ‘Charlie Daniels Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee officially declared August 18, 2021, as ‘Charlie Daniels Day’ in Tennessee.

Daniels, best known for his country hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” passed away last year at age 83.

Charlie Daniels Day will take place on the same day as the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Charlie Daniels was originally scheduled to play at the show that will now honor his passing. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“The Volunteer Jam is a proud Tennessee tradition, and this year we’re bringing music fans together for a special tribute to the legendary Charlie Daniels,” said Governor Lee. “For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country, and I’m proud this celebration will carry on his legacy and showcase Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.”

The Charlie Daniels Band performed the first Volunteer Jam on October 4, 1974, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

The Governor’s proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, Charles “Charlie” Daniels is an iconic influence on Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music as an American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels’ multi-platinum, award-winning career spanned over fifty years, including Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Dove Awards, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels was a proud Tennessean who loved his fellow citizens and the state’s rich history of music and culture, and supported efforts to help children in need, veterans, and the disabled members of our community; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels exhibited the ideals of the Volunteer State through more than 40 years of Volunteer Jam concerts that celebrated both legendary musicians and young artists, and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels died on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83 in Lebanon, Tennessee, yet his songs and his service play on throughout our great state, our nation, and indeed, the world;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim August 18, 2021 as a Day of Recognition to honor the memory of legendary artist Charlie Daniels and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.

