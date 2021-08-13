Advertisement

Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige

The Sheriff’s Office cadaver K-9 has been searching the area this morning, officials said.
(WAFB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered along a road in Dandridge Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were located on Sockless Road.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, August 13, 2021

