Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered along a road in Dandridge Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were located on Sockless Road.

The Sheriff’s Office cadaver K-9 has been searching the area since Friday morning, officials said.

Skeletal Remains located in Dandridge Deputies along with Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.