Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige
The Sheriff’s Office cadaver K-9 has been searching the area this morning, officials said.
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered along a road in Dandridge Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were located on Sockless Road.
The Sheriff’s Office cadaver K-9 has been searching the area since Friday morning, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.