Knox Co. Health Department resumes COVID data update

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department epidemiology team will resume updating COVID-19 case count data on Tuesdays and Thursdays on their website.

“By increasing the frequency of our data updates, we can provide a clearer picture of the local situation,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan.

Officials stated even though Knox County is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, 47 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and 52 percent have received at least one shot. The percentages are higher than the state average and ahead of 87 other Tennessee counties.

“I encourage Knox Countians to speak to their physician about the vaccine,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Please stay home if you are sick, practice good hygiene, and follow health care guidance when appropriate. I also encourage everyone to respect the choices our fellow citizens make. This is a great community, but we can’t stay that way if we continue to aggressively tear one another down.”

Roberta Strum has, additionally, been promoted to Director of Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness.

Strum served at the health department for 13 years, most recently the county’s lead Emergency Preparedness Epidemiologist. She has a bachelor’s degree in Public Health from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University and is currently pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Homeland Security Studies from the Naval Post Graduate School.

Sturm, who serves as an instructor at the University of Tennessee, has also taught epidemiology and biostatistics at King University.

“Roberta has been an invaluable asset in the fight against COVID-19 in Knox County and was recently recognized as one of the County’s Employees of the Month,” said Know County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “She has always been gracious in sharing information, always explains things in layman’s terms, and is well-qualified to take on this new role.”

