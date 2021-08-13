Knoxville native reaches top 25 in nationwide mullet contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Clint Duncan, the saying “business in the front, party in the back” is more than a fun quote. The mullet has been a hairstyle he’s sported since 2019, which started as a funny idea but has now turned into a competition.

The USA Mullet Championships is in the middle of voting and Duncan finds himself in the top 25 with aspirations of making it much further. Duncan says, “we can bring a national championship home to Knoxville in 2021″, but to do that he’s asking for your help.

Admittedly, he doesn’t have the same major social media following that some of his other competitors have, but he’s asking for your vote when the polls open on August 19th.

Duncan says he’s never been a man who has won any competitions, but hopes this one will be his first.

The reward for best mullet in the nation consists of a trophy, $2,500 in cash and pit viper sunglasses. As a veteran himself, Duncan holds it near and dear to his heart that half of all proceeds from the event goes towards veteran suicide prevention.

As for the benefits of the mullet, Duncan says “It feels better, it smells better, it sounds better, you can hear it cracking in the wind when you’re on the lake or driving down the road on the interstate.” He goes on to say that it’s hard to have a bad day when your hair looks as his.

The official measurement for Duncan’s mullet is about 10 inches long, which is measured from the end of the hair to the end of the natural hairline on the neck. The Knoxville native says along with the length, the occasional Dale Earnhardt number 3 shaven into the side of his hair, and personality will be enough to take home a trophy.

Although Duncan says his nine year old daughter get embarrassed sometimes with his hair, he promises to never change his hair style until he wins a mullet competition. Although if he wins this year, he could live with cutting it.

Voting for thee top 25 will begin August 19th.

