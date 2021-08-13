Knoxville Police searching for catalytic converter theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department have asked for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter.

Officials believe the occupants stole a catalytic converter from a church van on Dutchtown Road on August 11.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via P3 Tips mobile app.

