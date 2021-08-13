Advertisement

No empty ICU beds in Middle Tennessee, says Sumner Regional Medical Center officials

Sumner Regional Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Geoff Lifferth, said there are no ICU beds left in Middle Tennessee.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee are reporting no empty ICU beds in Middle Tennessee.

“There are no beds,” said Chief Medical Officer Geoff Lifferth. “In Middle Tennessee right now it is impossible to find an empty, staffed ICU, ER, or med/surg bed. The Delta variant has burned through us with a ferocity that’s hard to describe. It has overwhelmed tired doctors, nurses and healthcare systems that were already stretched thin.”

This comes the same day that the University of Tennessee Medical Center announces they will start delaying select non-essential surgeries come Monday, August 16.

Tennessee has surpassed 50,000 active COVID-19 cases statewide, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

East Tennessee currently only has five Intensive Care Unit beds left out of the 19 hospitals in the region.

