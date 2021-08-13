Patients triaged in lobby as Anderson Co. hospitals fill up
Currently, many patients are being triaged and placed in lobbies until emergency rooms become available.
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said hospitals in the area beginning to fill up once again.
Officials urged anyone who could, to utilize urgent care clinics and not their primary care doctor.
“If you call for an ambulance, you’re not guaranteed to be placed in an ER room right away,” EMS officials said in a statement on Facebook.
Currently, many patients are being triaged and placed in lobbies until emergency rooms become available.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.