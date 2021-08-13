Advertisement

Prosecutor recuses herself in probe of Tennessee shooting

Amy Weirich (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis has recused her office from an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at a supermarket.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Thursday she asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed to probe the killing of Alvin Motley at a Kroger gas station in Memphis. Police said a security guard at the supermarket fatally shot Motley during an argument.

Weirich said an investigator in her office had an off-duty job with the security company involved in the case, and the investigator might be a witness in the prosecution. The investigator has been placed on unpaid leave for failing to notify her immediately, the district attorney said.

Security guard Gregory Livingston has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said Livingston, who is white, shot Motley, who was Black, as the men argued about the volume of music coming from Motley’s car on Saturday. Motley did not have a gun on him, police said.

Court records did not show whether Livingston had a lawyer to discuss the charge Thursday.

The security company, Allied Universal, said the guard was hired by a subcontractor, and Allied has severed ties with that subcontractor, The Commercial Appeal reported.

