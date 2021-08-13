Sevier Co. Sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals has made the decision to retire.

Sheriff Seals will officially retire on August 31 after serving as the sheriff since 2008.

“After much prayer, consideration and reflection with God and my family, I have decided to retire as the Sheriff of Sevier County at the end of this term,” Seals said in a post on Facebook. “I did not arrive at this decision easily and my heart is filled with gratitude and some sadness”

At the end of his term, Sheriff Hoss will have served the citizens of this great county for 49 years spanning six decades.

“I am so grateful for the trust shown to me by the people of Sevier County. Each day I thank my Lord and Savior for the opportunity to serve as your Sheriff. I swore an oath and obligation to protect and serve the people of Sevier County and I believe that I have fulfilled that oath and promise to the best of my ability,” Sheriff Seals said.

Seals is a Sevier County native and grew up in Sevierville. He graduated from Sevier County High School in 1970 then attended Walters State Community College. He began his career in law enforcement with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in 1973.

While employed with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Seals worked as a Dispatcher, Corrections Officer, Deputy Sheriff in the Patrol Division, and as a Sergeant in the Patrol Division.

In 1977, he left the Sheriff’s Office and went to work for the Pigeon Forge Police Department. While at PFPD, Seals worked as a Police Officer in the Patrol Division, a Sergeant in the Patrol Division, and lastly as the Assistant Chief of the Police Department. In 1978, he attended and graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. In 1979, he returned to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to serve as Deputy Chief over administration.

Seals ran for and was elected as the Sheriff of Sevier County in 2008. He was re-elected to the same office in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

In 2012, Seals was named the Tennessee Sheriff of the Year by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association. In 2014, he was recognized by Walters State Community College with the Distinguished Alumni Civic Achievement Award for his involvement with WSCC as well as his service to the Sevier County community. In 2015, Seals was recognized by the Humane Society of the United States and given the Humane Law Enforcement Award for leadership in combating illegal animal abuse.

“Thank you for trusting me to be your Sheriff for the last fourteen years. I plan to enjoy my retirement right here at home in this great county with the love of my life, my wife Wanda,” Sheriff Seals said.

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 13, 2021

