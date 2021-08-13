Still hot & humid Saturday but then it’s all about Fred

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the tropics, even as the ‘eye’ of Fred has weakened for now. We have a traditional mid-August day of late storms and heat Saturday but soon the clouds from Fred arrive. That drops our temps for much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Are you heading to the Jamborees for the start of high school football tonight? Bring some rain gear just in case. We have ultra high heat and humidity, even if you are not sitting in the bleachers! The most likely storms are in the mountains of Cocke and Greene Counties, but more so in the Cumberland Plateau. These storms are barely moving at all; the biggest threats tonight are small windows for flash flooding. There are some late evening storms in Fentress and Wayne Counties but most avoid these.

Saturday is nearly a carbon copy of what we dealt with Friday: heat, haze, humidity, plus some higher elevation showers and thunder. This time, however, the rain tries to dip farther down into the Tennessee River Valley. That brings some much-desired rain for main gardeners or farmers. We’re right back in the 90s before all that, though.

Sunday brings us Fred’s clouds. Rain will hold off until later in the day, though, as the outermost rain bands of Fred arrive. It’s only marginally cooler, though, so don’t expect much, yet.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is mostly cloudy to overcast but the rain only rolls in late in the day. Tuesday is our best threat for heavy rain in the extended forecast. There is a solid chance many of us will end up with a widespread 1-2″ of rain from Fred. The storm may be a tropical storm - just barely - as it enters east Tennessee.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.