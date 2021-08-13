Man injured during ‘use of force’ incident involving Blount Co. deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a use-of-force incident that happened in Blount County Thursday evening is currently under investigation.

According to the TBI, Blount County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated man at a home on the 500 block of Long Hollow Road in Maryville.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the intoxicated man, reports stated.

TBI agents said the situation escalated, for reasons still under investigation, resulting in a deputy firing shots. The man was not directly struck by gunfire, but was injured during the incident, investigators said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His identity has not yet been released.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the use-of-force incident.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.