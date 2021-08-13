Traffic Alert: KPD responding to serious crash on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers are working a serious crash in the 7200 block of Kingston Pike.

All lanes of Kingston Pike are closed between Cheshire Drive and Wellington Drive.

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will update as soon as we learn more.

