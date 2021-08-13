TWRA warns people not to dump unwanted pets after alligator found in pond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are warning people not to dump unwanted pets.

TWRA issued the warning after rangers discovered a small alligator in a pond near Chattanooga. Wildlife officials said they believe the alligator was a pet that had been dumped.

“No. Bradley County isn’t in the alligator’s historic range,” TWRA officials said.

The alligator was transported to a local zoo, according to TWRA.

According to TWRA, alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from southern border states.

#dontdumpunwantedpets Wildlife Officer Dillon Maynard (with assistance from Officers Ben Davis & Barry Baird) recently... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Thursday, August 12, 2021

